From Mahalaxmi To Bengaluru: Narredus Continue To Rule Indian Racing

Suraj astride Supreme Success alongside trainer Satish | file photo

Pune: The Narredu family’s affair with Indian horse racing is nothing new. For decades, the famous surname has echoed through the grandstands of Mumbai’s iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse, where generations of the family built a reputation that turned the Narredus into one of Indian racing’s most celebrated dynasties.

From Indian Derby triumphs under the historic Mahalaxmi skyline to championship-winning performances across the country, the Narredu family has become synonymous with success on the turf. And on Saturday in Bengaluru, the story added yet another glorious chapter.

Veteran trainer Satish Narredu enjoyed a memorable afternoon, saddling a grand treble, while champion jockey and son Suraj Narredu partnered two winners. Adding further sparkle to the family celebration was cousin Yash Narredu, who guided home the winner of the feature event — the BTC Charitable Trust Trophy.

“It’s a great feeling for the Narredu family,” said Satish Narredu while speaking to the Free Press Journal after combining with Suraj for the opening victory through Supreme Success in the Ich Dien Plate.

For followers of Mumbai racing, the sight of a Narredu-trained horse being led into the winner’s enclosure has long been part of Mahalaxmi folklore. Saturday’s success once again reflected the family’s deep understanding of the sport and the winning culture that has flowed through generations.

The father-son duo struck first with Supreme Success before Satish proudly led in rank outsider Star Glory, who shocked her four rivals, including the even-money favourite Global Influence ridden by Suraj himself.

The celebrations continued as Satish completed his treble when debutant Shining Ways produced an eye-catching performance to lift the Star Contender Plate over the sprint distance.

“It has been a very good outing for our family and we thank God for all His blessings,” said the deeply religious Satish.

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Interestingly, Supreme Success is owned by K N Ramaraju, whose colours earlier captured the Indian Derby in Mumbai with Super Storm in 2013 — another landmark success achieved from the yard of the now 67-year-old Satish Narredu.

From the glory days at Mahalaxmi Racecourse to continued success across Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai, the Narredu family remains one of the strongest pillars of Indian horse racing — a family whose legacy continues to gallop ahead with every passing season.