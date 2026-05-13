NCC Cadets Excel In National Water Sports Course In Mandsaur

National Cadet Corps Cadets Excel In The National Water Sports Course In Mandsaur | FP photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A 14-day national-level Basic Water Sports Course concluded at the Regional Water Sports Centre at Maharana Pratap Sagar Dam (Pong Dam) in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, on Wednesday.

The Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports, Manali, organised the course under the guidance of director Avinash Negi and centre-in-charge Deepak Thakur.

Eighteen NCC cadets from troop number 157 of St Thomas School, Mandsaur, represented the Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Directorate at the training camp. Cadets from Telangana and Uttar Pradesh also participated.

NIS coach Sanjeev Kumar Chaudhary trained the Mandsaur contingent with support from Vikrant Bhatia, Sudarshan Rana, Ashwani Kumar and Kavita Pathania.

The cadets underwent training in sailing, windsurfing, water skiing, rafting, kayaking, swimming, kayak rolling and high-dive jumping while following strict safety protocols.

During the closing ceremony, Deepak Thakur awarded graduation badges to the cadets. Senior Cadet Naman Vyas received recognition for leadership, while CSM Parth Paliwal won the Best Training award for outstanding performance.