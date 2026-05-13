Police Officials And National Highways Authority Of India Inspect ‘Black Spots’ On Indore–Khandwa Road To Curb Accidents

Officials Inspect ‘Black Spots’ On Indore–Khandwa Road To Curb Accidents | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A joint team comprising administrative, police, and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials inspected accident-prone "black spots" at Bherughat and Baigram village on the Indore–Ichhapur Road (Indore-Khandwa Road) on Tuesday.

The inspection was led by SP (Indore Rural) Rajendra Kumar Verma, following a rise in road accidents and traffic bottlenecks on this highway stretch.

DSP (Headquarters) Umakant Choudhary, DSP (Traffic) Nitin Singh, and Reserve Inspector Yogendra Singh Bhati, along with NHAI representatives, reviewed road conditions, sharp turns, signage availability, and lighting arrangements.

During the visit, SP Verma directed concerned departments to take immediate corrective measures at identified hazardous points.

His instructions included

Safety Barricades: Installation of barriers along steep or dangerous roadsides.

Warning Signage: Placing clear direction and warning boards at sharp curves.

Enhanced Lighting: Improving visibility for night-time commuters.

NHAI and administrative representatives assured that safety improvement work would commence shortly to ensure smoother and safer travel for commuters on this busy route.