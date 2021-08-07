From Kamalpreet Kaur to Aditi Ashok | 5 times India missed out on a potential medal at 2020 Tokyo Olympics

In terms of medals, the 2012 London Olympics has been India’s best show at Olympics so far with 6 medals (2 silver and 4 bronze). A total of 83 athletes, 60 men, and 23 women competed across 13 sports at the edition.

But with Neeraj Chopra and Bajrang Punia still in contention, India, who so far have 5 medals to their name, are in with a chance to better their best Olympics so far with 7 medals.

However, with many close shaves where Indian athletes missed out by a whisker, the tally of India's medal list could have been much more impressive.

Here are five instances from this edition of the Olympics where India missed out on a possible medal:

Kamalpreet Kaur

Kamalpreet Kaur finished a commendable sixth in the women's discus throw final with best attempt of 63.70m. However, in qualification, Kamalpreet Kaur produced one of the strongest performances by an Indian, finishing second. Inexperience of playing at the Olympics and the pressure of the situation most likely came to her undoing.

Saurabh Chaudhary