From Kamalpreet Kaur to Aditi Ashok | 5 times India missed out on a potential medal at 2020 Tokyo Olympics

In terms of medals, the 2012 London Olympics has been India’s best show at Olympics so far with 6 medals (2 silver and 4 bronze). A total of 83 athletes, 60 men, and 23 women competed across 13 sports at the edition.
But with Neeraj Chopra and Bajrang Punia still in contention, India, who so far have 5 medals to their name, are in with a chance to better their best Olympics so far with 7 medals.
However, with many close shaves where Indian athletes missed out by a whisker, the tally of India's medal list could have been much more impressive.
Kamalpreet Kaur
Kamalpreet Kaur finished a commendable sixth in the women's discus throw final with best attempt of 63.70m. However, in qualification, Kamalpreet Kaur produced one of the strongest performances by an Indian, finishing second. Inexperience of playing at the Olympics and the pressure of the situation most likely came to her undoing.
Saurabh Chaudhary
Nineteen-year-old Saurabh Chaudhary from India topped the 10m air pistol shooting qualifier at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He scored 586 out of 600 to raise hope for a gold medal.
However, in the main round, Saurabh Chaudhary finished seventh in the men's 10m air pistol final at the Tokyo Olympics, disappointing one and all who pinned their hopes on the sharp shooter.
Deepak Punia (Wrestling)
Deepak Punia stormed into the semi-finals with two wins and was just two wins away from clinching a gold medal. However, in the semis, the Olympic debutant at just 22, ran into eventual gold medal winner David Taylor of USA.
Deepak lost the bout by technical superiority but still had a shot at a bronze medal. He led the bout against San Marino’s Myles Amine but lost the lead in the final ten seconds, giving away a takedown to lose the bronze medal match with barely any time left.
Women’s hockey team
The women’s hockey team's story was straight out of a Bollywood flick. Captained by Rani Rampal, India delivered their best-ever performance at the Olympic Games by making it into their first-ever semi-finals.
India was ranked ninth coming into the tournament and punched above their weight to reach semi-finals. They stunned higher-ranked Australia in the quarter-finals and suffered a close 2-1 defeat to Argentina in the semi-final.
Still in contention for a bronze, India had to endure another narrow loss against Great Britain, this time by 5-4. It was an inspirational campaign as Sjoerd Marijne coached team repeatedly punched above their collective weight.
Aditi Ashok (Golf)
Indian golfer Aditi Ashok ranked 200th in the world went to Tokyo Olympics without any expectations. However, Aditi’s turned out to be a surprise package as she came agonisingly close to clinching historic Olympic medal at the Tokyo 2020 in women’s individual strokeplay. Aditi finished 15 under and had to hit a birdie in the 72nd hole to force a bronze medal playoff with Lydia Ko. However, she failed to do so after rain interrupted her momentum.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)