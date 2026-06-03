From Ashram To Arena: 400+ Athletes From 60+ Nations Set To Make History At The Inaugural World Yogasana Championships In Amdavad |

Amdavad: History will be created at the EKA Arena as more than 400 athletes from over 60 countries gather for the first-ever World Yogasana Championships 2026 (WYC 2026) from June 4-8. The inaugural edition of WYC 2026 will witness athletes from across the world including USA, Ghana, Kenya, Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Uzbekistan among others - converge in Amdavad for the historic inaugural championship

The landmark event marks a defining moment in the evolution of Yogasana, transforming an ancient Indian practice into a globally competitive sporting discipline while strengthening its pathway towards recognition within the Olympic movement. The World Yogasana Championship 2026 is supported by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Ministry of Ayush, Sports Authority of India (SAI), Sports Authority of Gujarat, Gujarat Tourism and Gujarat Yogasana Sports Association - establishing Yogasana as a global sporting discipline and paving the way towards Olympic recognition.

Hosts India will field a 122-member contingent, with athletes competing across six age categories - Sub-Junior Men and Women (10-14 years), Junior Men and Women (14-18 years), Senior (18-28 years), Senior A (28-35 years), Senior B (35-45 years) and Senior C (45-55 years). These athletes will showcase their skills over the next five days in Individual Events, Artistic Events and Traditional Group with an Electronic Scoring System will be introduced for the first time at the global level, enhancing transparency, consistency and judging standards.

The event is also expected to bring together 32 international judges, 51 national judges, highlighting the rapidly expanding global footprint of Yogasana as a competitive sport.

Speaking on the eve of the Championships, Udit Sheth, President, Yogasana Bharat said, “Delighted to see us hosting this pioneering World Yogasana Championship at Eka Arena, Ahmedabad with 60+ countries. It’s a fantastic platform for the Indian National Team and to take yogasana sport to the world; perhaps India’s greatest contribution to the world of sports.”

Dr. Jaideep Arya, General Secretary, World Yogasana said, "The World Yogasana Championship is more than a competition; it is a defining moment in the evolution of Yogasana as a global sport. For the first time, athletes from more than 60 countries will come together on one stage to demonstrate the athleticism, discipline and artistry that Yogasana represents."

Dr. Sanjay Malpani, Technical Director, World Yogasana Championship said "This championship reflects years of effort to build a structured sporting ecosystem for Yogasana. As we welcome the world to India, we are also taking an important step towards establishing Yogasana within the global sporting movement and advancing its long-term Olympic aspirations. Over the next few days, fans will witness athletes pushing the boundaries of human potential through performances that combine strength, balance, flexibility and artistic precision."

The Championship commences tomorrow with a grand opening ceremony.

The World Yogasana Championship will be broadcast live from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Doordarshan Television and will streamed live on Doordarshan Youtube Channel, from June 4th to 8th 2026.