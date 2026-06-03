'What I Found Was Bigger Than Cricket': UK Woman Travels 6,880 Km To Watch RCB At IPL 2026 Finals; Leaves India With More Than Just Match Memories

For most cricket fans, watching a team lift a trophy is unforgettable. For one supporter from the United Kingdom, however, the journey became memorable not only because of the cricket but also because of the kindness she encountered in India.

A 72-hour trip fueled by cricket passion

Erika Morris, a cricket enthusiast from Hertfordshire, made an extraordinary journey to Bengaluru to witness Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in action. Covering approximately 4,275 miles (6,880 km), she travelled alone from the UK for a visit that lasted barely three days.

Reflecting on her decision, Morris admitted that the plan seemed unusual from the beginning.

“Just 3 days ago I travelled 4,275 miles to India. Alone. For just 72 hours,” she wrote on X.

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The whirlwind trip involved long flights, little rest, and the challenge of navigating a completely unfamiliar country. Yet, according to Morris, the experience turned out to be far more meaningful than she had anticipated.

RCB's historic triumph adds to the magic

Her visit coincided with one of the biggest moments in RCB's history. The Bengaluru-based franchise defeated Gujarat Titans by five wickets to secure its second consecutive Indian Premier League title, giving fans plenty to celebrate.

While the victory was special, Morris said the atmosphere surrounding the team was what truly stood out.

“The noise, the passion, the colour, the energy around RCB... it felt less like watching a sport and more like being part of something people truly live and breathe,” she shared.

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Strangers turned a solo journey into a warm welcome

Although cricket brought her to India, it was the people she met along the way who left the strongest impression.

Morris recounted how locals repeatedly offered help whenever she needed it. Whether it was providing directions, suggesting places to visit, or ensuring she reached her destinations safely, she found herself surrounded by kindness.

“What I found in India was so much bigger than cricket,” she wrote.

She also expressed gratitude to two fellow RCB supporters who helped arrange match tickets and checked in on her throughout the trip. One of the fans and his wife even welcomed her into their home for lunch, a gesture she described as unforgettable.

“It’s you guys that made the whole experience what it was and I’m forever grateful,” she said.

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An emotional goodbye, but not the end

What began as a short sporting adventure ended with a deep personal connection to the country.

“I went there thinking I was chasing an experience. I came back feeling like I’d left a piece of myself behind,” Morris wrote.

Her heartfelt post quickly resonated with social media users, many applauding her dedication to cricket and celebrating the hospitality she experienced during her brief stay.

Signing off with a promise to return, Morris concluded her message with a phrase that touched many readers: “It’s not goodbye India, it’s phir milenge.”