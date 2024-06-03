'From 1500 Hours, Consider Me Retired': India All-Rounder Kedar Jadhav Bids Adieu To Cricket Like MS Dhoni On X

Kedar Jadhav: His fitness is a concern, but that apart he is a must-have in the playing eleven. He is a street smart batsman who has pulled off a few close chases recently (being injured both time). More significantly, he is an awkward yet highly effective spinner, who has constantly given the team key breakthroughs. Jadhav might be the joker in the pack!. Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP |

India cricketer Kedar Jadhav on Monday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, through his social media account. Jadhav took inspiration from MS Dhoni and chose to make the announcement just like the former India captain did a few years ago.

"Thank you all For your love and support throughout my Career from 1500 hrs Consider me as retired from all forms of cricket," Jadhav tweeted.

Dhoni had announced his India retirement with a similar post on Instagram. "Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired," MSD had posted on August 15, 2020.

KD's India career in numbers

Jadhav primarily featured in ODI cricket for Team India, playing 73 matches from 2014 to 2020 before finding himself out of the squad due to inconsistency with the bat.

The 39-year-old amassed 1389 runs at an average of 42.09 with 2 hundreds ands 6 fifties. He also picked 27 wickets with his unorthodox right-arm off-spin bowling.

Jadhav also played 6 T20Is in which he scored 122 runs at 20.33 with one half-century. He played for the Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kochi Tuskers Kerala in the Indian Premier League.

Jadhav's legacy

He was known for his unique bowling action which he perfected under Dhoni's captaincy in white-ball cricket.

Jadhav used to switch to a slinging action with his arm rolling just over his right shoulder at the point of delivery whenever he wanted to outsmart the batter or keep him from playing a big shot. The Pune-born cricketer is also a massive fan of Salman Khan and often posts reels walking and talking like the Bollywood superstar on his social media accounts.