Kedar Jadhav To Steve Smith: Players With ₹2 Crore Base Price Who Are Unlikely To Get Bids In IPL 2024 Auction

By: Aakash Singh | December 02, 2023
Steve Smith has played over 100 IPL matches across 5 franchises, but is yet to attain consistency and the same has been the case in T20Is. With a strike rate of 125.17, the former Aussie captain is unlikely to attract any bid.
(Credits: Twitter)
Sean Abbott has played 3 IPL matches for the Royal Challengers Bangalore and SunRisers Hyderabad. Having taken only 1 wicket in IPL without any consistency in T20Is either, Abbott might not get a bid in the auction.
(Credits: Twitter)
Kedar Jadhav is a handy all-rounder, but his performances have gone down in recent times. Jadhav has been decent in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, but his age of 38 could prevent him from getting a bid.
(Credits: Twitter)
Tom Banton played 2 matches in IPL 2020 for the Kolkata Knight Riders, but managed only 10 runs. With his recent T20 performances not impressive either, Banton might not find a franchise to bid him for.
(Credits: Twitter)
England's Jamie Overton cracked an explosive 97 on his Test debut last year before injuries derailed his progress. Overton has some experience in T20s, but is likely to be passed as he is yet to play in any format in India.
(Credits: Twitter)
England leggie Adil Rashid is the premier spinner for the national team in white-ball cricket. However, he has taken only 2 wickets in 3 matches due to which franchises are unlikely to take a punt.
(Credits: Twitter)
Chris Woakes is one of the best swing bowlers in limited-overs cricket and has had a decent IPL career too, taking 27 scalps in 29 matches. However, keeping in mind his mediocre performance in 2023 World Cup, franchises are unlikely to bid for him.
(Credits: Twitter)
Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews made his IPL debut in 2009 and last played in 2017, featuring in 49 matches. While Mathews has recently done well with the ball, the veteran has struggled with the bat, making him slightly a liability.
(Credits: Twitter)
