Former F1 Boss Bernie Ecclestone Detained At Portugal Airport Over Unlicensed Shotgun |

Lisbon: Former Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone was detained at a Portuguese airport on Monday — and released hours later — for possession of a firearm.

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Ecclestone, 95, arrived at Tires Airport near Lisbon, where officers from the Portuguese Public Security Police airport division found a shotgun in his possession for which he lacked a permit.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Ecclestone admitted he brought the weapon from Switzerland for pigeon shooting.

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“They asked if I had a blue book, which is apparently the documentation you need, and I told them I never travel with documents like that, any documents at all practically,” Ecclestone told the British newspaper. “They said they would arrest me, but after what seemed like hours we sorted it out, but it has been wall-to-wall aggravation." Ecclestone was at the helm of F1 from 1987-2017, and divides his time between his homes in Switzerland and Portugal.

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This is not the first time he has run into trouble for carrying a weapon at an airport. In May 2022 he was detained at Viracopos Airport in Brazil after police found a .32-caliber pistol in his possession. On that occasion he had to pay a fine and was able to leave without further issues.

Ecclestone gained a marketing grip on F1 in the late 1970s by selling its TV rights. Four decades later, the British business magnate controlled the series until his decision to step down. He continues to attend races.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)