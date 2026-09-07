ITW Universe Bags Exclusive Production And Commercial Rights For Historic India–Japan T20I | AI

National, 7th September 2026: ITW Universe has officially secured the exclusive global sports production, broadcast distribution, and commercial marketing rights for the historic one-off T20I between India and Japan. As part of this comprehensive mandate, ITW Universe holds full ownership of the broadcast feed and commercial inventory for the landmark fixture scheduled for September 22, 2026 at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Tochigi, Japan.

Following the acquisition of exclusive rights, ITW Universe is in advanced discussions with leading linear television networks and OTT platforms, including Star, Sony, Zee, and FanCode, for domestic and international broadcast and streaming partnerships

This landmark fixture marks the first time in history that the senior men’s teams of India and Japan will meet on a cricket pitch. Organised by the Japan Cricket Association (JCA) as part of the flagship ‘Sport 75’ initiative, the match celebrates 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Held alongside the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, the match presents an unprecedented opportunity to take Indian cricket into a new market and build long-term visibility in Japan.

Naoki Alex Miyaji, CEO, Japan Cricket Association (JCA), said:

"Bringing the Indian cricket team to Japanese soil for this historic T20I is a defining milestone for the growth of cricket in Japan. Partnering with ITW Universe ensures that this fixture will be produced and marketed to the highest global standards, giving fans in Japan, India, and around the world a top-tier viewing experience while inspiring a whole new generation of cricket enthusiasts in our country."

Bhairav Shanth, Co-Founder, ITW Universe, said:

"Securing the exclusive rights for this historic match is a proud milestone for ITW Universe. India playing Japan on Japanese soil for the very first time is a monumental moment for global cricket. Having full control over the broadcast and commercial footprint allows us to build a premium, world-class experience for viewers while offering an unmissable, first-mover platform for brands and media networks."

The JCA is currently expanding capacity at the Sano International Cricket Ground to accommodate a growing live turnout, with the match set to broadcast globally at 9:30 AM IST (1:00 PM local time).

About ITW Universe

ITW Universe is India’s only 'Full Stack' agency offering a full range of services across the domains of Sports, Media and Entertainment with the vision to enable clients to leverage opportunities in these high-impact platforms through a Single Window. Often described as the Swiss Knife of Sports, Entertainment, and Media, ITW brings together strategy, media, talent, technology, and execution under one roof.

For sponsorship and partnership queries, brands can also reach out directly through Discover.itwuniverse.com