Sachin Tendulkar Buys Nearly 3.86-Acre Land Parcel In Lonavala For Around ₹70 Crore | AI

Mumbai: Cricket legend Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar has acquired a nearly 3.86-acre land parcel in Lonavala for around Rs 70 crore, according to property registration data accessed by Zapkey.

Land Purchased From Mehta Family

The transaction was registered through three conveyance deeds on September 4, 2026, with the combined consideration amounting to Rs 69.99 crore. The properties were purchased from Nandan Dhananjay Mehta and Vivaswat Dhananjay Mehta.

The transaction covers a total area of approximately 1.68 lakh sq ft, across four City Survey numbers in Ward H of Lonavala village, Maval taluka, Pune district.

Full Ownership Of Majority Land Parcel

Of the total transacted area, around 12,495.58 sq m (3.09 acres) was acquired with full ownership. These parcels also have an existing built-up structure of approximately 2,100 sq ft.

The transaction additionally covers Tendulkar’s 50% undivided share in two other parcels — around 2,302.27 sq . Together, these represent approximately 0.77 acre of transacted undivided share.

Three Deeds Worth ₹69.99 Crore

The three conveyance deeds comprise consideration amounts of approximately Rs 63.69 crore, Rs 4.56 crore and Rs 1.75 crore, respectively. The buyer has paid around Rs 4.20 crore in stamp duty for the transactions.

Based on the transaction values and areas, the blended effective rate works out to approximately Rs 4,168 per sq ft for the total transacted share.

The acquisition adds to the growing list of high-value property transactions involving prominent personalities in Lonavala, which has emerged as a sought-after second-home destination for Mumbai and Pune’s affluent buyers.

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