WATCH: Abhishek Sharma Dismisses Shubman Gill After 2 Sixes, Celebrates Wildly In Sher-e-Punjab T20 League

Abhishek Sharma celebrates after dismissing Shubman Gill in the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League 2026. | X

Mohali, September 7: In a friendly rivalry, Abhishek Sharma celebrated wildly after dismissing Team India captain and his teammate Shubman Gill in the Fazilka Falcons vs Amritsar Soormas clash in the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League 2026 at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Monday. The fans were excited to witness the battle between the two star cricketers who were face-to-face on the field.

Surprisingly, Abhishek dismissed Gill when he came on to bowl in the 10th over of the match. Gill was going strong and had already scored his half-century. The wicket came after he smashed two sixes off Abhishek in the same over.

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Abhishek was elated after Gill was caught on the boundary as he tried to hit a short ball from the bowler outside the stadium. However, he could not time the ball properly and it landed straight into the hands of Naman Dhir, who was guarding the leg-side boundary.

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Amritsar Soormas skipper Abhishek celebrated wildly after dismissing Gill for 67 off just 35 balls with eight fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 191.43.

Earlier, another instance of friendly banter was seen between the young Indian cricketers during the toss, where Abhishek won the toss and chose to bowl according to his rival captain and teammate Gill.

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Videos of Gill hitting massive sixes off Abhishek and Abhishek dismissing Gill have left the internet in splits with fans of both players clashing online. Their fans are strongly supporting their favourite cricketers on the internet.

Playing XIs

Fazilka Falcon: Shubman Gill(c), Vihaan Malhotra, Anshul Chaudhary, Pranshu Pratap, Jaiveer Bhinder, Sanvir Singh, Eish Rao(w), Jasan Jindal, Raghu Sharma, Garv Kumar, Navpreet Singh

Amritsar Soormas: Abhishek Sharma(c), Sahaj Dhawan(w), Jashanpreet Singh, Naman Dhir, Reavan Preet Singh, Abhay Choudhary, Mayank Markande, Akash Pandey, Shubham Rana, Sahil Khan, Jaipartap Singh Johal