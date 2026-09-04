'I Gotchu': Shubman Gill Embraces 'Uncle' Duties To Virat Kohli's Son Akaay, Comment On Instagram Reel Goes Viral

Shubman Gill Embraces 'Uncle' Duties To Virat Kohli's Son Akaay | X/BCCI

A viral Instagram reel has sparked plenty of laughs online after cricketer Shubman Gill was jokingly called the “uncle” of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s son, Akaay. The clip imagines a school teacher asking the toddler to bring his famous parents to school as punishment for a minor mistake. The creator then adds a playful twist by asking Akaay to bring his “uncle” Shubman Gill too.

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'Bhai don't worry, I gotchu'

The joke did not stop with the reel, as Gill himself joined the comments and played along. Tagging Kohli, the India batter wrote, “bhai dw I gotchu”, meaning he had his brother covered. His response quickly caught the attention of fans, who flooded social media with reactions and memes.

The light-hearted exchange gave cricket fans another glimpse of the friendly equation between Gill and Kohli. While the reel was clearly made for comedy, Gill’s response made the moment even more entertaining for viewers. The interaction has since become a talking point among fans enjoying the playful side of the cricketers.

Shubman attends in BCCI review meeting

The Indian team is currently on a break following their Test series win over Sri Lanka. Virat Kohli hasn't been in action since the ODI series loss to England in July. He returns for the IND vs WI ODIs starting later this month.

Gill meanwhile has been busy. He was in Mumbai and attended BCCI's review meeting alongside Shreyas Iyer and head coach Gautam Gambhir in person at the headquarters.