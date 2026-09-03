Smriti Mandhana Follows Virat Kohli's Footsteps! Wears One8 Shoes, Hits Half-Century Vs Hong Kong In Asia Cup 2026 | X

Dubai, September 3: India Women's Cricket Team opener Smriti Mandhana continued her good form in the Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026. Smriti smashed her first half-century in the tournament against Hong Kong Women's Cricket Team at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.

However, the highlight of the match was that she was spotted wearing Virat Kohli's One8 shoes while she was batting in the clash against Hong Kong. Smriti also shares the same jersey number as Virat Kohli - 18. Hence, it can be said that "she is following Virat Kohli's footsteps."

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Shoes Details

Smriti Mandhana was seen wearing the One8 Cover Drive 18 X cricket shoes, which come in a Jersey White, Sonic Blue and Trophy Gold colourway. Mandhana was donning her Sonic Blue edition.

The shoes feature a breathable mono-mesh upper, toe protection, a heel-lock collar and a rubber outsole designed for match-grade grip. They also have 11 spikes - seven at the forefoot and four convertible spikes at the heel. The shoes costs around Rs 13,999 as per the official website.

Mandhana's Innings

Smriti Mandhan and Shafali Verma gave India a strong start with Mandhana smashing half-century of just 40 balls. Smriti hit 8 fours and 1 six in her innings, putting India on track to score a massive total after being invited to bat first. India are now 100-1 after 10 overs.