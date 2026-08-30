Deepti Sharma Completes 150 T20Is In Asia Cup 2026 Clash Against Thailand, Joins Harmanpreet Kaur And Smriti Mandhana In Elite Club

Deepti Sharma Completes 150 T20Is In Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026 Clash Against Thailand | X

Dubai, August 30: Indian Women's cricketer Deepti Sharma reached a major milestone during India's opening match against Thailand in the Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026 in Dubai on Sunday. The all-rounder is playing her 150th T20I, becoming only the third Indian woman to reach the landmark.

Deepti joins India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who has played 202 T20Is, and Smriti Mandhana, who has featured in 171 T20Is, in India's 150-plus T20I club. With this appearance, Deepti has also become the 12th women's cricketer in the world to play 150 T20Is.

The veteran all-rounder has been a key player for India in the shortest format. She has scored 1,270 runs and taken 168 wickets in T20Is, making her one of the most valuable all-rounders in women's international cricket.

Deepti's 150th T20I comes at the start of an important Asia Cup campaign for India. The team will also have their most-anticipated Pakistan clash to look forward to later in the tournament.

India Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Nandni Sharma.