India Vs Thailand Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026: Thipatcha Putthawong Wins Toss, India Bat First Ahead Of Pakistan Clash | X

Dubai, August 30: Thailand captain Thipatcha Putthawong won the toss and decided to bowl first against India in the Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026 on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. Indian Women's Cricket Team will face Pakistan on September 5.

Putthawong said Thailand are excited to play against India and revealed that Nannapat Koncharoenkai is injured. She said her team would aim to restrict India to around 170 runs.

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India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said her team also wanted to bowl first, but she was comfortable with batting first. She added that this is India's first match in Dubai and the team wants to focus on playing good cricket rather than thinking too much about the conditions.

India will have a new face in the playing XI, with Pratika Rawal making her debut in place of Jemimah Rodrigues. Harmanpreet said India want to be "ruthless" during the tournament and described the opening match as an important one.

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Playing XIs

Thailand: Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Nattakan Chantam, Phannita Maya, Nannapat Koncharoenkai(w), Chanida Sutthiruang, Naomi Hamilton, Suleeporn Laomi, Nannaphat Chaihan, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Thipatcha Putthawong(c), Onnicha Kamchomphu

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Nandni Sharma.

Squads:

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Nandni Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Pratika Rawal, Radha Yadav, Gunalan Kamalini, Prema Rawat

Thailand: Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Phannita Maya, Nannapat Koncharoenkai(w), Naruemol Chaiwai(c), Chanida Sutthiruang, Naomi Hamilton, Suleeporn Laomi, Nannaphat Chaihan, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Thipatcha Putthawong, Koranit Suwanchonrathi, Chayanisa Phengpaen, Thanrada Seesawan, Nattakan Chantam