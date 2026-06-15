Fact Check: Viral VIDEO Claiming Harmanpreet Kaur Grabbed Fatima Sana's Neck During IND W Vs PAK W Match Is Fake

Viral VIDEO Claiming Harmanpreet Kaur Grabbed Fatima Sana's Neck During IND W Vs PAK W Match Is Fake | X

Birmingham, June 15: A viral video circulating on social media claims that India women's captain Harmanpreet Kaur grabbed Pakistan captain Fatima Sana by the neck following a heated argument during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match between India and Pakistan. However, there is no credible evidence that such an incident took place during the match.

The clip being shared online appears to be AI-generated or digitally manipulated. Several users have pointed out inconsistencies in the video, while no official match footage, broadcasters, match officials, the International Cricket Council (ICC), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) or the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have reported any on-field altercation between Harmanpreet Kaur and Fatima Sana.

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A confrontation of this nature would have attracted immediate attention from commentators, cameras and match referees, but no such reports have emerged.

See the perils of AI fakes and misinformation. We must be on the watch always. No such thing happened. https://t.co/xQ0UIxtlGo — Shekhar Gupta (@ShekharGupta) June 15, 2026

The viral post falsely claims that a heated argument broke out and that Harmanpreet physically confronted the Pakistan skipper. In reality, there is no verified video from the match showing such an incident. The circulating clip does not match the quality and angles typically seen in official broadcast footage and has been widely questioned by social media users.

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The spread of AI-generated and manipulated videos has become a growing concern in sports and news coverage. Before sharing such content, viewers should verify whether the footage comes from official broadcasters, cricket boards or trusted news organisations.

The video purportedly showing Harmanpreet Kaur and Fatima Sana exchanging heated words during the India VS Pakistan match is fake. The footage was created using AI and does not depict an actual incident. pic.twitter.com/hh7VcIUCZ8 — Only Fact (@OnlyFactIndia) June 15, 2026

Verdict: False

There is no evidence that Harmanpreet Kaur grabbed Fatima Sana's neck during the India vs Pakistan match. The viral video appears to be AI-generated or manipulated and should not be treated as genuine match footage.