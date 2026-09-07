Footballer Arrested Two Weeks Before Wedding Over Alleged Poisoning Death Of Teammate Amid 'Woman' Dispute

A TuS Rockenberg footballer has been arrested over the alleged poisoning death of his teammate. | X

A shocking incident has come to light in Germany which has rocked the football world. The incident has stunned the football fans and also the people who do not follow the sport. A 35-year-old football player has been arrested over the alleged poisoning death of his teammate. The footballer was reportedly arrested only two weeks before his marriage. The player has been identified as Marius and he was detained on September 1 in connection with the death of 30-year-old Philipp.

There are reports that Philipp became seriously ill during an end of season trip to Dresden with amateur club TuS Rockenberg. After returning home, his condition suddenly deteriorated after which his family called emergency services. He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead on the same day despite efforts being made to save him.

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The investigation later revealed that Philipp had suffered septic multi-organ failure which was caused by poisoning.

Initially, people close to Philipp reportedly believed that he could have suffered from fish poisoning because the team had eaten fish during the trip. However, investigators later turned their attention towards Marius.

Senior public prosecutor Thomas Hauburger told the local media that investigators believe the alleged poisoning could have been an "act of revenge."

There have been rumours in Rockenberg about a possible dispute between the two footballers over a woman. However, this has not been established as a fact and the motive remains part of the investigation.

Marius is currently in pre-trial detention and has not made a statement on the allegations against him. The arrest has shocked TuS Rockenberg. The club's head of football Manuel Barufe said that the team was surprised by the arrest and hoped the police would establish what happened.

As per reports from The Sun, the arrest was made only few days before the suspect's planned wedding celebration. As per reports, Marius had already completed a civil marriage ceremony, which a larger wedding celebration was planned for later in this month.