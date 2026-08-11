Red Card Turns Violent: Angry Footballer Punches Referee In Face During Argentina League Match; Arrested | VIDEO | X

In a shocking incident, a football match in Argentina's Sanlorencina League turned violent on Sunday when a player punched the referee in the face moments after being shown a red card. The referee fell to the ground due to the intensity of the blow. The footballer was reportedly detained by the police later. The incident was caught on camera and the video is being widely shared on social media.

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Incident Details

There are reports that the shocking incident took place in Capitan Bermudez during the match between Barrio Quinta and Santa Catalina. The 35-year-old Barrio Quinta player was involved in an argument with the referee after receiving his marching orders.

Video Viral

A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media. The video shows the player confronting the referee on the field before suddenly punching him in the face. The referee was knocked to the ground after the punch landed straight on his face.

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The referee suffered an injury to his right cheekbone and was taken to a hospital for medical tests. Police officers entered the field after the incident and detained the player.

Referee Assaulted After Red Card

The incident reportedly began after the referee decided to send the Barrio Quinta player off by showing him the Red Card. What followed was a heated exchange between the two before the player attacked the official.

The assault brought the match to a dramatic halt and highlighted the risks faced by referees in lower-level and local football competitions.

Netizens React

The viral video of the Sanlorencina League incident has also triggered strong reactions online, with fans condemning the player's actions and calling for greater protection for match officials.

For now, the 35-year-old player remains at the centre of the police investigation after allegedly punching the referee following his red card.