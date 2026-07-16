'Is Referee Playing For Argentina?': Netizens React As Referee Ismail Elfath Falls To His Knees After Argentina's FIFA WC Semifinal Win

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Netizens have launched a hilarious debate on social media after referee Ismail Elfath was seen down on his knees following Argentina's dramatic 2-1 victory over England in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final.

The referee's unusual reaction came moments after the final whistle, with Elfath appearing to pray on the pitch. At the same time, Argentina's players were also seen falling to their knees in overwhelming joy after securing their place in the World Cup final.

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The visuals quickly went viral, with fans jokingly questioning whether the referee was also celebrating Argentina's victory. Several netizens asked if Elfath was "playing for Argentina", while others hilariously compared his reaction to that of the Argentine players.

Some fans even claimed that the referee appeared more emotional than the England players after Argentina's stunning win. While there is no indication that Elfath was celebrating Argentina's victory, his moment on the pitch certainly became a major talking point online.

Argentina will now face Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, while England will take on France in the third-place playoff.