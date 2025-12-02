Former England Batter Robin Smith Passes Away At 62; Tributes Pour In From Across Cricketing Fraternity

Image: X

Robin Smith, the former England batter celebrated for his fearless play against fast bowling, has passed away at the age of 62. His family announced that he died unexpectedly on December 1 at his apartment in South Perth, leaving a profound void in the cricketing world.

Smith, who played 62 Tests for England between 1988 and 1996, scored 4,236 runs at an average of 43.67, including nine centuries. He was also part of the England squad that reached the 1992 World Cup final. Renowned for his courage against the world's fastest bowlers, Smith made his Test debut against a formidable West Indies attack featuring Malcolm Marshall, Curtly Ambrose, and Courtney Walsh.

Born in Durban, South Africa, in 1963, Smith moved to England in 1983 to join Hampshire, where he became one of the county’s most iconic players. Over a 17-season career, he amassed 18,984 first-class runs. Hampshire's Rod Bransgrove described him as “the most influential player in the history of Hampshire cricket.”

Here's how the fraternity reacted to the news

Robin Smith leaves behind a legacy as one of England cricket’s most charismatic and courageous players, remembered for his elegance at the crease and his enduring impact on Hampshire cricket.