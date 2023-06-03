'FIR has been registered & police is taking action': Madan Lal urges wrestlers to wait for judiciary's decision

Madan Lal has an advice for the wrestlers. | (Credits: Twitter)

Former Indian cricketer and 1983 World Cup-winning team member Madan Lal has issued a statement on the ongoing wrestlers' protest for the arrest of WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment. The former Indian paceman pledged their support to the protestors, but wants to wait until the judiciary takes any action.

The surviving members of the 1983 Cricket World Cup-winning side, excluding Roger Binny, who is the current BCCI President, came forward in support of the protesting athletes. The members of the 1983 World Cup glory issued a joint statement, expressing their distress over the police officials' manhandling of the wrestlers. They also urged the wrestlers not to immerse their medals and keep patience of having their grievances resolved.

The captain of that side, Kapil Dev, ensured that the whole team stands by the statement issued. However, Binny sidelined himself from it and told PTI that he didn't issue any statement regarding the situation.

"We are with the protesting wrestlers but I would like to say that when FIR has been registered & the police is taking action, let the judiciary take action...I appeal to the Govt to try to resolve this issue as soon as possible. What I find weird is that this is a protest of wrestlers, but political parties are entering it. I would want the wrestlers to get this resolved on their own with the Govt. When political parties enter, it becomes a political issue," the 72-year-old told ANI news.

Rakesh Tikait warns of a larger protest if Brij Bhushan doesn't get arrested by June 9th:

Meanwhile, the farmers and Khap panchayats have expressed their solidarity with the protesting wrestlers in Delhi and gave an ultimatum to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government on Thursday, June 2nd. They have warned that Brij Bhushan Singh must face arrest by June 9th, else they will have to prepare for a larger protest.

"We have taken a decision that the government must address the grievances of wrestlers and he should be arrested. Otherwise we will go with wrestlers to Jantar Mantar, Delhi, on June 9 and will hold panchayats across the nation. Simultaneously, Tikait warned the government that if they aren't allowed to protest at Jantar Mantar on June 9 "there will be an announcement of agitation."