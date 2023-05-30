BKU chief Naresh Tikait halts wrestlers from immersing medals in Ganga River, wrestlers issue joint statement

Farmer leader Naresh Tikait, intervened to prevent the protesting wrestlers from discarding their medals into the Ganga river. He also issued a five-day ultimatum to the government regarding the demands related to allegations of sexual harassment against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Naresh Tikait, the chief of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) and brother of BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait, made his presence felt at Har-ki-Pauri to extend his support to the wrestlers who were engaged in protest.

"They (wrestlers) need to be practicing on mats in stadiums but have been ill-treated and forced to sit at Jantar Mantar and now at sacred Ganga Ghat. In fact, action should be taken against Brij Bhushan. We are with the truth, and as farmers’ agitation has shown, sooner or later victory will be of the truth," said Tikait.

Following his meeting with the wrestlers, Tikait said, "Five days have been given to the government to sort out the demands of the wrestlers. They will go ahead with the decision to throw away their medals into the Ganga, if the government does not meet their demands.

Hunger striker after 5-day ultimatum

In a joint statement, the wrestlers expressed their deep emotional attachment to their hard-earned medals, considering them as integral to their lives and identities.

"These medals are our lives, our souls. There would be no reason to live after throwing them in the Ganga today. So, we will stage a hunger strike until death at India Gate after that," said the joint statement put out by the protesting wrestlers.

The wrestlers have been persistently protesting against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who not only serves as the WFI chief but is also a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Since April 23, they have been demanding his arrest and have criticized the lack of concern shown by the Prime Minister, whom they referred to as someone who refers to them as "daughters," but has failed to address their grievances regarding the issue.