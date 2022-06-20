e-Paper Get App

FINA World Championships: India's Sajan Prakash finishes 25th, fails to progress to final

The 22-year-stopped the clock at 8:15.96 to finish fifth in his heat, failing to progress to the finals.

PTIUpdated: Monday, June 20, 2022, 07:50 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Twitter Image

Ace Indian swimmer Sajan Prakash failed to move to the semifinals, finishing 25th in the men's 200m butterfly event of FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

The 28-year-old clocked 1:58.67 to finish eighth in his heat. The top five swimmers from his heat progressed to the semifinals. The two-time Olympian, who is coming off a shoulder injury, was ranked 25th in the overall list.

His personal best in the event is 1:56.48, which he clocked last year to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. In the men's 800m freestyle event, Delhi swimmer Kushagra Rawat finished 23rd.

The 22-year-stopped the clock at 8:15.96 to finish fifth in his heat, failing to progress to the finals.

Kushagra had clocked the personal best of 8:08.32 in the 800m freestyle event last year during the Senior National Aquatic Championships.

The top eight swimmers move to the final in the event.

Read Also
India's Jehan Daruvala secures first F1 test drive with McLaren
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeSportsFINA World Championships: India's Sajan Prakash finishes 25th, fails to progress to final

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra MLC polls: First result out, BJP's Ram Shinde, NCP's Eknath Khadse win; click here to...

Maharashtra MLC polls: First result out, BJP's Ram Shinde, NCP's Eknath Khadse win; click here to...

As monsoon arrives, Mumbai breathes fresh air

As monsoon arrives, Mumbai breathes fresh air

Maharashtra MLC Election 2022 latest updates: Eknath Khadse, Ram Shinde, Pravin Darekar win

Maharashtra MLC Election 2022 latest updates: Eknath Khadse, Ram Shinde, Pravin Darekar win

Navi Mumbai: Water supply to improve in CIDCO nodes with 30 MLD additional water from Hetawane dam

Navi Mumbai: Water supply to improve in CIDCO nodes with 30 MLD additional water from Hetawane dam

Mumbai: ED summons Sena leader Anil Parab tomorrow

Mumbai: ED summons Sena leader Anil Parab tomorrow