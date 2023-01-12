FIH Hockey World Cup 2023: Former captain Viren Rasquinha 'extremely disappointed' with lack of WC coverage in India

e-Paper Get App
Viren Rasquinha took to social media to slam the Indian media and newspapers for not publishing enough stories about the FIH Hockey World Cup 2023, despite hockey being the country's national sport.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 12, 2023, 09:17 PM IST
article-image
PM
Former India hockey captain Viren Rasquinha expressed his disappointment at the lack of coverage of the upcoming FIH Hockey World Cup 2023, which is scheduled to start in Bhubaneshwar on January 13.

Rasquinha took to social media to slam the Indian media and newspapers for not publishing enough stories about the showpiece tournament, despite hockey being the country's national sport.

"Extremely disappointed with mainstream media & top Indian newspapers on lack of Hockey coverage. Hockey World Cup starts tomorrow. India is hosting it.

"Been barely any articles even on our own players. We have brilliant hockey journalists. Give them some space please!!!" Rasquinha tweeted.

article-image

Hockey World Cup Details

The Hockey World Cup will be played from January 13 to 29 at the Birsa Mundra Hockey Stadium in Rourkela and Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

While 20 matches will be played at Rourkela, 24 matches, including the final, will be held in Bhubaneswar.

The state government has built a new hockey stadium in Rourkela ahead of the event.

Odisha is hosting the international event for the second time in a row, with the previous edition having been held in the city in 2018.

article-image

