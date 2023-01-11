India men's hockey star Nilam Sanjeep Xess languishing in poverty, living without water & gas connection in Kutcha house in Odisha

Indian men's hockey star Nilam Sanjeep Xess languishing in poverty, living without water & gas connection in Kutcha house in Odisha

The Indian men's hockey team is going to start its campaign in the upcoming FIH World Cup 2023 in a couple of days but one of the players is struggling to make ends meet, let alone practice for the showpiece event.

Star defender Nilam Sanjeep Xess is living in a kutcha house with no gas or water connection in Odisha. Nilam's house is located in Kadobahal village under Kuarmunda Block in Sundargarh district.

“We have not got any help from the government yet. We have no option but to live in the thatched house,” said Nilam’s father Bipin Xess was quoted as saying by Odisha TV.

“When our son comes home during breaks, he also stays in this kutcha house. We will be grateful if the government provides us a pucca house under any scheme,” said Nilam’s mother Jeera Xess.

The house has two rooms and can barely fit in all the family members. There is not even room to keep Nilam's medals trophies and certificates, all of which are kept on a table in the house.

Authorities in the area launched an inquiry after getting news of Nilam's plight and have vowed to provide all kind of help to the family.

“We will send an inquiry team following which the higher authorities will be apprised about the reality. Subsequently, all possible government help will be extended to the family,” said Kuarmunda BDO Trupti Barei.

But the official's word is the only hope left it seems for Nilam.

HI Promises Cash Prizes for Finishing on Podium at WC

Hockey India has promised each player a cash reward of ₹25 lakh if they win the gold medal at the upcoming World Cup, which will be played in Bhubaneswar-Rourkela from January 13. Members of the support staff will be given ₹5 lakh each.

India last stood on the World Cup podium in 1975 where they lifted the coveted title beating Pakistan in the Final held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.