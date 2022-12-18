e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsFIFA World Cup Final 2022: Here's how much Lionel Messi's Argentina stands to make after winning the Jules Rimet Trophy

FIFA World Cup Final 2022: Here's how much Lionel Messi's Argentina stands to make after winning the Jules Rimet Trophy

By far one of the most expensive tournaments ever, the World champions Argentina stand to make a lucrative fortune

ANIUpdated: Sunday, December 18, 2022, 11:50 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Despite all the off field controversy and pre tournament talk surrounding human rights, migrant wellfare and LGBTQ rights, Qatar 2022 lived up to the billing of being a great sporting event.

By far one of the most expensive tournaments ever, the World champions Argentina stand to pocket a lucrative fortune.

Argentiona will earn $42 million in prize money for their soccer federation.The losing team in Sunday's final between France and Argentina will get $30 million from a FIFA prize fund of $440 million.

When France won the World Cup in 2018, the country's federation got $38 million from FIFA's $400 million prize fund. Not all the money goes to players, but they are expected to get a good chunk of it.

France players such as Kylian Mbappé are in line to be paid a bonus of 554,000 euros ($586,000) by their federation for winning the final, French sports daily L'Equipe reported.

Every national soccer federation gets at least $9 million in prize money for playing at this year's World Cup, plus $1.5 million for each toward costs of preparing for the tournament.

Third-place team Croatia earned $27 million in prize money. Morocco, which ended up in fourth, will be paid $25 million.FIFA's total revenue for the past four years was $7.5 billion, with most from broadcast and sponsorship deals, plus ticket and hospitality sales.

RECENT STORIES

'He is officially the greatest ever': Netizens react after Lionel Messi win FIFA World Cup 2022...

'He is officially the greatest ever': Netizens react after Lionel Messi win FIFA World Cup 2022...

Watch: France President Emmanuel Macron consoles distraught Kylian Mbappe after defeat in FIFA World...

Watch: France President Emmanuel Macron consoles distraught Kylian Mbappe after defeat in FIFA World...

Lionel Messi emulates Diego Maradona, leads Argentina to FIFA World Cup 2022 with win over France in...

Lionel Messi emulates Diego Maradona, leads Argentina to FIFA World Cup 2022 with win over France in...

FIFA World Cup Final 2022: Here's how much Lionel Messi's Argentina stands to make after winning the...

FIFA World Cup Final 2022: Here's how much Lionel Messi's Argentina stands to make after winning the...

WATCH: Lionel Messi scores cool penalty to put Argentina 1-0 up against France in FIFA World Cup...

WATCH: Lionel Messi scores cool penalty to put Argentina 1-0 up against France in FIFA World Cup...