FIFA World Cup 2022: Aussie fans spit at French supporters during brawl after teams 4-1 loss in opening match

In a shocking turn of events chaos reigned during a screening of a FIFA World Cup 2022 match as Australian fans insulted French supporters following their loss.

France beat Australia 4-1 causing tempers to flare as fans spat at their opponents and threw bottles.

Violence broke out as irate Australian fans vented their frustration on French supporters who had joined them to watch the game

In a video doing the rounds on social media, Aussie supporters can be seen snatching a French flag away from their opponents, throwing punches and even spitting at them.

Coming to the match, France showed it can cope without its star striker at the World Cup.

In Karim Benzema's absence, Kylian Mbappe scored one and set up the second of Olivier Giroud's two goals to help the defending champions beat Australia on Tuesday.

Giroud equalled Thierry Henry's national record of 51 goals with a header from Mbappe's cross in the 71st minute. Giroud, who failed to score at the last World Cup but did find the net at the 2014 tournament, can break Henry's record when France faces Denmark on Saturday.