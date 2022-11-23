FIFA World Cup 2022: Majestic Mbappe powers defending champs France to 4-1 win over Australia, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 23, 2022

Olivier Giroud scored two goals as France rallied from one-goal down to win 4-1

AFP

Giroud equalled Thierry Henry's national record of 51 goals with a header from Mbappe's cross in the 71st minute

AFP

Giroud, who failed to score at the last World Cup but did find the net at the 2014 tournament, can break Henry's record when France faces Denmark on Saturday

AFP

Craig Goodwin gave Australia the lead when he turned in winger Mathew Leckie's cross in the ninth minute

AFP

France midfielder Adrien Rabiot equalised with a powerful header in the 27th minute

AFP

The green-and-gold Aussie fans mocked Mbappe with chants of "Who are ya? Who are ya?" after he lost the ball dribbling down the left

AFP

Injuries are hurting Didier Deschamps' team and now the coach could be without Lucas Hernandez who hurt his knee

AFP

Mbappe headed in Ousmane Dembele's cross from the right to start this World Cup as he finished the last — with a goal

AFP

Mbappe knelt with one hand behind his back and his finger on his forehead in a new celebration.

AFP

France were playing without the injured Karim Benzema, who was ruled out of the World Cup last week.

AFP

