FIFA World Cup 2022: Majestic Mbappe powers defending champs France to 4-1 win over Australia, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 23, 2022
Olivier Giroud scored two goals as France rallied from one-goal down to win 4-1
Giroud equalled Thierry Henry's national record of 51 goals with a header from Mbappe's cross in the 71st minute
Giroud, who failed to score at the last World Cup but did find the net at the 2014 tournament, can break Henry's record when France faces Denmark on Saturday
Craig Goodwin gave Australia the lead when he turned in winger Mathew Leckie's cross in the ninth minute
France midfielder Adrien Rabiot equalised with a powerful header in the 27th minute
The green-and-gold Aussie fans mocked Mbappe with chants of "Who are ya? Who are ya?" after he lost the ball dribbling down the left
Injuries are hurting Didier Deschamps' team and now the coach could be without Lucas Hernandez who hurt his knee
Mbappe headed in Ousmane Dembele's cross from the right to start this World Cup as he finished the last — with a goal
Mbappe knelt with one hand behind his back and his finger on his forehead in a new celebration.
France were playing without the injured Karim Benzema, who was ruled out of the World Cup last week.
