In pics: Check out France's stunning WAGs at FIFA World Cup 2022 including fashion designer, lawyer and tattoo artist

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 22, 2022
Hugo Lloris' wife Marine is a children's fashion designer and owns the clothing label, Manege en Sucre.
French superstar Kylian Mbappe's girlfriend, Alicia Aylies. She is a model, who won Miss France.
Camille Tytgat is the wife of French defender Raphael Varane. She is a law graduate from Lille.
Zoe Cristofoli is the girlfriend of AC Milan star Theo Hernandez. She runs her own tattoo parlour Ink Studio Lagrange in Turin.
Erika Choperena is the wife of star striker Antoine Griezmann. She is a a child psychologist by profession.
Mae is the wife of Marseille star Matteo Guendouzi. The couple welcomed a baby girl, Mayleen last year.
Thanks For Reading!