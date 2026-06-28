FIFA WC26: Harry Kane Breaks World Cup Scoring Record As England Beat Panama 2-0 To Top Group L | AFP

New Jersey: Harry Kane's record-breaking goal after Jude Bellingham's opener helped England to a 2-0 win over Panama at the FIFA World Cup 2026 to secure their position at the top of Group L.

Panama frustrated England in the first half. It was Bellingham who provided the key, holding off his marker and prodding in on the volley from Bukayo Saka's corner after 62 minutes. The England No. 10 then crossed for Harry Kane to head his 11th World Cup goal, one more than previous record-holder Gary Lineker.

The first major chance for England came eight minutes in, when Marcus Rashford cut onto his right foot and fired towards the near corner, only for Orlando Mosquera to get a strong hand behind it.

In the 26th minute, already-eliminated Panama reminded England of the threat they posed, as Jose Luis Rodriguez unleashed a powerful shot that stung Jordan Pickford’s palms. Carlos Harvey swept another effort into the side netting.

The Three Lions began to zip the ball around in the final third, eventually finding one of Nico O'Reilly's box-crashing runs, but he couldn’t get the requisite power. Elliot Anderson could, but his shot from range was straight down Mosquera’s throat.

Anderson then found Rashford at the far post, but the Mancunian couldn’t keep his head down. In first-half stoppage time, his whipped free-kick flew just past the base of the right post, as England headed to the dressing rooms at 0-0.

Just five minutes after the break, England came their closest yet, with Kane unable to muddle home a cross as two Panamanians scrambled the ball over from beneath their own crossbar instead. Rashford was set loose down the left flank but fired just wide rather than finding another man in the middle.

Panama then fired another warning shot as J. Rodriguez curled just over from a promising counter-attack. Kane looked to respond immediately when set clean through, but his fierce shot was central enough for Mosquera to make another big save.

Just after the hour mark, the breakthrough finally came as Bellingham flung an instinctive left foot at Saka’s corner to divert the ball home to register his second goal of the tournament. Just four minutes later, he turned provider, scooping a cross in from the left wing that was met by Kane, who planted his header across the keeper.

The game became slightly stretched as the clock ticked toward 90 minutes. Substitute Noni Madueke was unlucky to see his effort saved after Morgan Rogers’ cute through ball.

Panama then raced towards the other end through Jose Fajardo, who beat Pickford expertly, but the goal was ruled out for a marginal offside.

The forward almost latched on to another ball, but his diving header proved futile. Panama went home from the World Cup as the only goalless side, while England moved through to the knockouts.

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