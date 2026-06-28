'Acted Out Of Frustration': Spain's Nico Williams Hits Out At Uruguay Star For Causing Him 'Injury' During FIFA World Cup 2026

Spain winger Nico Williams has publicly criticised Uruguay midfielder Nicolás de la Cruz after suffering a muscle injury during their FIFA World Cup 2026 clash, describing the challenge that forced him off the pitch as "completely unnecessary."

The Spanish Football Federation confirmed that Williams sustained a moderate muscle injury to his right adductor following a heavy challenge in Spain's match against Uruguay in Guadalajara. The setback has cast serious doubt over the Athletic Club star's chances of featuring again in the tournament.

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Breaking his silence on Instagram, the 23-year-old did not hold back in expressing his frustration, claiming De la Cruz's actions stemmed from "frustration, dissatisfaction, and sadness."

"Today is one of the worst days of my life. Yesterday I suffered a new injury after an incident in which a fellow professional acted out of frustration, dissatisfaction, and sadness," Williams wrote.

"It was a play that could have been avoided because it was completely unnecessary."

The injury is particularly painful for Williams, who had only recently overcome a prolonged battle with pubalgia that had troubled him for months. Having worked his way back to full fitness before the World Cup, the Spain international now faces another spell on the sidelines at the most important tournament of his career.

Despite the disappointment, Williams ended his message on a determined note, vowing to continue fighting through the setback.

"I will keep working with all my strength to smile again on a football pitch," he said.

Williams has been one of Spain's key attacking players in recent years, and his potential absence would be a significant blow as La Roja continue their pursuit of World Cup glory. Spain are expected to monitor his recovery closely before making a final decision on his availability for the knockout stages.