FIFA World Cup 2026: Why Is Lionel Messi Not Playing For Argentina Against Jordan?

IANS

Argentina captain Lionel Messi starts on the bench as the defending champions take on Jordan in their final Group J match at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington on Saturday night. Messi played majority of the minutes in both of Argentina's wins at the FIFA World Cup 2026. However, the 39-year-old did not feature in the starting XI in a heavily rotated side by head coach Lionel Scaloni.

"Leo will go to the bench. I'll hold off on the final starting line-up, but Leo will come in later," Scaloni told the reporters.

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Why is Lionel Messi not playing?

Head coach Lionel Scaloni confirmed the decision before the match, saying the move was aimed at managing the workload of his first-choice players ahead of the knockout stage.

The 39-year-old forward had enjoyed a sensational tournament, scoring five goals in two matches, including a hat-trick in the opening game and a brace in the second. His impressive form had taken him to the top of the tournament's scoring charts.

Argentina had already secured qualification for the Round of 32 after comfortable victories over Algeria and Austria in their opening two Group J fixtures. With top spot in the group virtually assured, Scaloni rotated his squad and rested several key players ahead of the knockout rounds.