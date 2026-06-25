FIFA WC26: Golden Boot Rivals Kylian Mbappe & Erling Haaland Set For Blockbuster France-Norway Showdown

Kylian Mbappe (L), Erling Haaland (R) | File Image

Boston: France will aim to stamp their authority on Group I when they take on Norway in their final group fixture at Gillette Stadium on Friday. Both sides head into the encounter with two wins from two, meaning the victor will claim top spot in the group. A draw would see France finish at the summit courtesy of a superior goal difference.



Simultaneously, in Toronto, Senegal, and Iraq will square off to battle for third place in the same group. Under the tournament's expanded format, the best eight third-placed teams from the 12 groups will advance to the Round of 32 alongside the top two finishers. Securing a group victory remains highly prized, as it typically guarantees a matchup against a third-placed side, easing the path into the pre-quarterfinals.



Mbappe vs. Haaland: The Golden Boot race ignites

Didier Deschamps’ managed side has cruised through the tournament so far, brushing aside Senegal 3-1 and Iraq 3-0 without looking troubled. Kylian Mbappe has been the focal point of an ominous frontline that includes Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola, and Michael Olise. Mbappe marked his 100th international cap against Iraq with his second brace of the tournament, taking his tally to four goals. He has scored 16 goals in his three World Cups so far and can go past Miroslav Klose with one goal and even Lionel Messi with a hat-trick.





Norway opened its campaign with a commanding 4-1 win over Iraq before scrapping past Senegal 3-2. Erling Haaland, matching Mbappe with four goals of his own, remains the talisman for the Scandinavian side in his debut World Cup. The battle between the two modern icons introduces a thrilling subplot to Friday's game as the race for the Golden Boot intensifies. For now, Argentina’s Lionel Messi leads the standings with five goals.

Both players lay claim to being their respective countries’ all-time top scorers, with Mbappe scoring 60 international goals compared to Haaland’s 59. The Norwegian can at least take solace in having played far fewer games than his French counterpart, with his 59 goals coming in just 52 matches, compared with Mbappe’s 100 games.



Norway manager Stale Solbakken acknowledged that individual honours will require a deep tournament run. “It’s easier to win the Golden Boot when you play for France or Argentina, but we’ll try to give Erling more games and more help in the coming matches," Solbakken said following the victory over Senegal. "He’s on fire, and I’m very happy that he can score like this on the biggest stage.”





Passing the torch: A historic generation

The tandem of Haaland and Arsenal playmaker Martin Odegaard has galvanised Norwegian fans, who regard this squad as the finest footballing generation in the nation's history.



In a nostalgic twist, this team represents a clear lineage; Erling’s father, Alfie Haaland, represented Norway on American soil at the 1994 World Cup. That iconic 1994 roster also featured midfielder Alexander Sorloth’s father, Goran, and midfielder Kristian Thorstvedt’s father, Erik.



Having painted the New York and New Jersey in a sea of red on Monday, the travelling Norwegian contingent will look to match the vocal French support inside the stadium stands in Boston.



Squad rotation and tactical hurdles

Tactically, Norway will rely heavily on rapid counterattacks, utilising Antonio Nusa's electric pace on the flanks, Haaland’s efficient movement between the defensive lines, and Odegaard's orchestrating vision in midfield.





However, they face an immense task. France’s defensive pairing of William Saliba and Dayot Upamecano represents the most formidable backline Norway has encountered in the tournament. In contrast, Norway’s defense remains its clear weak link, and how they intend to contain Mbappe and company remains a pressing question.



Physical fatigue may also dictate the lineup. Norway looked depleted toward the end of the Senegal match, with few players suffering from severe muscle cramps as they desperately held on for the win. With only a three-day turnaround before Friday's kickoff, Solbakken expects to shuffle his pack.



"The players were exhausted at the end of the last game," Solbakken admitted. "We have a very short turnaround. We have to make changes, and some other players will get their chance.”



France, which played their Monday fixture against Iraq in nearby Philadelphia, enjoys a similar travel schedule and physical demands. With the Round of 32 commencing on Sunday, Deschamps is also tipped to heavily rotate his squad to preserve his key assets for the knockout phase.

Squads

France:

Goalkeepers: Brice Samba, Mike Maignan, Robin Risser

Defenders: Malo Gusto, Lucas Digne, Dayot Upamecano, Jules Kounde, Ibrahima Konate, William Saliba, Theo Hernandez, Lucas Hernandez, Maxence Lacroix

Midfielders: Manu Kone, Aurelien Tchouameni, N’Golo Kante, Adrien Rabiot, Warren Zaire-Emery, Rayan Cherki, Maghnes Akliouche

Forwards: Ousmane Dembele, Marcus Thuram, Kylian Mbappe, Bradley Barcola, Desire Doue, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Michael Olise.

Manager: Didier Deschamps

Norway:

Goalkeepers: Orjan Nyland, Sander Tangvik, Egil Selvik Defenders: Kristoffer Ajer, Leo Ostigard, David Moller Wolfe, Fredrik Bjorkan, Marcus Pedersen, Torbjorn Heggem, Sondre Langas, Henrik Falchener, Julian Ryerson,

Midfielders: Morten Thorsby, Patrick Berg, Sander Berge, Martin Odegaard, Fredrik Aursnes, Kristian Thorstvedt, Thelo Aasgaard, Antonio Nusa, Oscar Bobb, Jens Petter Hauge, Andreas Schjelderup

Forwards: Alexander Sorloth, Erling Haaland, Jorgen Strand Larsen.

Manager: Stale Solbakken