FIFA World Cup 2026: Moroccan Fan Gets Hit On His Groin Area By Football Ahead Of MAR vs HAI Match | Video

Thogden/Instagram

A light-hearted moment ahead of Morocco's FIFA World Cup 2026 clash against Haiti has gone viral after a fan was accidentally struck in the groin by a football during the team's warm-up session.

The incident was captured and shared by popular football content creator Thogden, whose video quickly gained traction across social media platforms. In the clip, players can be seen going through their pre-match drills when one wayward effort flew into the stands and hit a Morocco supporter in a sensitive area.

The fan appeared to be in discomfort immediately after the impact, while those around him reacted with a mix of concern and laughter at the unexpected mishap. The video also showed nearby spectators checking on the supporter as he tried to recover from the painful blow.

Thogden's footage soon spread online, with football fans flooding the comments section with humorous reactions and jokes about the unfortunate incident. Many users pointed out that such moments are part of the unpredictable experience of attending live matches, especially during warm-ups when players are sharpening their shooting accuracy.

Despite the painful encounter, the supporter seemed to take the incident in good spirits, adding another memorable fan moment to the atmosphere surrounding the FIFA World Cup 2026. The viral clip has since become one of the lighter talking points ahead of Morocco's meeting with Haiti as fans continue to enjoy the unique experiences that come with football's biggest tournament.