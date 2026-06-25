'Ganpati Bappa Blessed Cristiano Ronaldo!': Fan Carries Lord Ganesha Idol Inside Stadium As Portugal Secures 5-0 Win Over Uzbekistan At FIFA World Cup 2026 | Video

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A unique moment from Portugal's emphatic 5-0 victory over Uzbekistan at the FIFA World Cup 2026 has gone viral on social media after a fan was spotted carrying an idol of Lord Ganesha inside the stadium while cheering for Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese captain stole the headlines by scoring twice to end his goal drought in major tournaments, helping his side secure a dominant win and strengthen their position in the competition. However, away from the action on the pitch, cameras also captured a supporter proudly holding a deity of Lord Ganesha in the stands, sparking widespread discussion online.

The visuals quickly circulated across social media platforms, with many users claiming that Lord Ganesha had blessed Ronaldo on a day when the veteran forward rediscovered his scoring touch. Several fans shared comments and celebratory posts linking Ronaldo's brace to the presence of the Hindu deity, while others simply appreciated the cultural symbolism and passion displayed by the supporter.

Ronaldo, who has enjoyed immense popularity in India and among football fans worldwide, appeared emotional after finally finding the back of the net again in a major tournament. The 41-year-old's two goals helped Portugal cruise to victory, with supporters hailing the performance as a reminder of his enduring quality on the biggest stage.