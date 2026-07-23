FIFA WC: Norway FA To Seek FIFA Ethics Complaint Over Folarin Balogun Ban Controversy | X

New Delhi: Norway Football Federation (NFF) president Lise Klaveness has said she will seek her board’s approval to lodge a complaint with FIFA’s ethics committee over the governing body’s controversial decision to suspend USA forward Folarin Balogun’s automatic one-match ban during the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Balogun was shown a red card during the United States’ Round of 32 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina, triggering an automatic suspension for the Round of 16 clash against Belgium. However, FIFA invoked Article 27 of its Disciplinary Code to suspend the one-match ban for a probationary period of one year, making the striker available for selection.

The decision sparked widespread criticism, particularly after reports claimed that US President Donald Trump had intervened by calling FIFA president Gianni Infantino before the sanction was lifted.

The NFF had already formally complained after Infantino awarded FIFA’s inaugural Peace Prize to Trump. Klaveness now believes the Balogun episode should also be examined by FIFA’s ethics committee. “I will bring it to a board meeting and discuss with my board, and then we do it. To me, it should be in the same sphere of ethical complaint,” Klaveness told The Times.

Expressing concern over the implications of FIFA’s decision, Klaveness said, “When you bend a rule like this, you’re on a slippery slope that will put the whole game at risk. It is a worry for the game when you compromise fundamental rules of the game.”

Klaveness also urged FIFA to publicly acknowledge the mistake. “We need our leader in FIFA to say that this was an error. If you start to adapt in such a way towards state leaders and state politics, you will move your behaviour and the organisation’s behaviour, and also the red line of what states’ leaders should interfere with,” she said.

Klaveness insisted the matter cannot simply be forgotten after the tournament. “To try to sweep this under the carpet now will not fly. Too many felt this… coaches, players, fans… that this was too close to the game,” she said.

Meanwhile, despite Balogun returning to the team, the USA failed to impress in the Round of 16 clash as they lost 4-1 and were knocked out of the home World Cup.

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