IShowSpeed & Carlos Alcaraz Dance To Michael Jackson's Song At Justin Bieber's FIFA World Cup Afterparty | Video

SpeedUpdates1/X

Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz and popular streamer IShowSpeed delighted fans with a lively dance during Justin Bieber's exclusive FIFA World Cup 2026 afterparty, adding another viral moment to the celebrations following Spain's World Cup triumph.

A video shared online by fan account captured the duo dancing together to Michael Jackson's music at the star-studded event. Wearing a white tank top, IShowSpeed brought his trademark energy to the dance floor, while Alcaraz enthusiastically joined in, drawing cheers from those around them. The unexpected crossover between one of tennis' biggest stars and one of the world's most popular content creators quickly spread across social media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The celebrations came after Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final to lift their second World Cup title. The dance between Alcaraz and IShowSpeed has since become one of the most talked-about moments from the celebrations, with fans praising the duo's chemistry and carefree energy.

The clip added another memorable chapter to Spain's World Cup celebrations, blending football, tennis, music and internet culture into one unforgettable viral moment.