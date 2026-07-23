Sergio Ramos Recreates Lionel Messi's Iconic World Cup Trophy Bed Photo After Spain's FIFA Triumph | Video

Lionel Messi

Former Spain captain Sergio Ramos delighted football fans by recreating one of the most iconic images in World Cup history: Lionel Messi sleeping alongside the FIFA World Cup trophy. This time, however, Ramos gave the viral moment a distinctly Spanish twist by posing on a bed with Spain's two FIFA World Cup trophies, celebrating the nation's historic triumphs in 2010 and 2026.

The image quickly went viral across social media, with fans drawing comparisons to Messi's unforgettable post after Argentina lifted the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Ramos' recreation carried extra significance as it symbolized Spain's return to the summit of world football after ending a 16-year wait for another World Cup title.

One of the trophies represented Spain's maiden World Cup triumph in South Africa in 2010, where Ramos played a key role. The second trophy commemorated Spain's 2026 FIFA World Cup victory, achieved under a new generation of stars led by Lamine Yamal after defeating Argentina 1-0 in the final.

Although Ramos was no longer part of Spain's squad for the 2026 tournament, the veteran defender has remained closely associated with the national team's greatest achievements. His tribute celebrated both generations of Spanish football: one that established an era of dominance in 2010 and another that restored the country's status as world champions in 2026.

Fans flooded social media with reactions, praising Ramos for the nostalgic tribute. Many called it a fitting homage to Messi's legendary photograph, while others admired how the former Real Madrid defender celebrated Spain's football legacy by proudly embracing both World Cup trophies in a moment that instantly became another viral football memory.