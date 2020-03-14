FIDE Women's Grand Prix: Dronavalli Harika holds Anna Muzychuk to rank seventh

The world No.9 Indian faces Mariya Muzychuk, a former world champion, in the 11th and final round later on Friday.

Also on five points with Harika are Mariya Muzychuk and Antoaneta Stefanova (Bulgaria).

Harika, who was in the lead in the middle part of the tournament, is out of contention for the top prize.

Defeats in rounds six and eight to Alexandra Kosteniuk and Antoaneta Stefanova respectively, have hurt the Indian's chances after having picked up three points from the first four rounds.