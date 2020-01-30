'Fear this might be Federer's last match at Australian Open': Harsha Bhogle after Swiss' exit from tournament semis

Coming back to the match, Djokovic will play either fifth seed Dominic Thiem or seventh-ranked German Alexander Zverev in Sunday's final, but it will take a monumental effort to prize another title from the 32-year-old.

Of the seven Melbourne finals Djokovic has made, he has won them all.

If any extra motivation was needed, winning on Sunday will see the Serb reclaim the number one ranking after Rafael Nadal was sent packing in the last eight.