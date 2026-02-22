FC Barcelona vs Levante UD Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Blockbuster La Liga Encounter In India

Image: FC Barcelona/Levante UD/X

A pivotal La Liga encounter awaits on Sunday, February 22, 2026, as FC Barcelona host Levante UD at Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain. With kick‑off scheduled for the night, the Catalan giants aim to bounce back from recent setbacks and reignite their bid for the league title, while Levante battle to climb out of the relegation zone.

Barcelona’s potent attack, featuring quick interplay and creative wide players, could cause Levante’s defence significant trouble. Levante, meanwhile, will look to their leading goal‑scorer for inspiration, hoping to counter a tough away challenge with disciplined defending and opportunistic strikes.

With Barcelona desperate to get back on track and Levante fighting for survival, the match promises to be a clash of contrasting motivations. While Barcelona should be favourites to take control and notch an important win at home, Levante’s need for points could make them a tricky opponent if they manage to stay organised under pressure.

Fans across Europe and beyond will be watching closely as this La Liga fixture unfolds, offering both entertainment and significant implications for each club’s season ambitions.

Kick-Off Time in India

The FC Barcelona vs Levante clash is scheduled to kick off at 8:45 PM IST on February 22.

Where to Watch FC Barcelona vs Levante in India

Fans in India can catch the live streaming of the match on FanCode. The game will be available through a match pass or subscription on the platform. As of now, there is no confirmed live television broadcast in India, making digital streaming the primary viewing option for supporters.