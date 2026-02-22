Terrible Scenes! Crowd Chaos Erupts Following Osasuna's Dramatic 2-1 Victory Over Real Madrid At La Liga; Video

heis_fede/X

A dramatic evening at Estadio El Sadar in Pamplona following CA Osasuna’s 2-1 victory over Real Madrid CF took an ugly turn as police were forced to intervene and detain supporters amid clashes and crowd unrest.

After a thrilling La Liga encounter in which Osasuna stunned Real Madrid with goals from Ante Budimir and Raul Garcia del Haro, hundreds of fans remained in the stadium, celebrating a historic win that dented Madrid’s title charge. The game was marked by intense action, with Osasuna taking the lead from a VAR-awarded penalty and Real Madrid equalising through Vinicius Junior, before the hosts clinched victory in stoppage time.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

However, celebrations quickly escalated into tension inside and around the stadium once the final whistle sounded. A fan reportedly threw an object onto the pitch, prompting security staff to confront supporters in the stands. What began as a bid to detain the individual responsible triggered wider unrest, with clashes breaking out between other spectators and private security.

Osasuna club releases statement

The situation deteriorated to the point that local law enforcement’s intervention unit moved in to restore order. Police used crowd control measures to manage the disturbance, and two individuals were arrested, one for allegedly throwing the object and another for assaulting an authority figure. At least three people suffered minor injuries as the incident unfolded, although no severe casualties have been reported.

In a statement following the incident, Osasuna club officials condemned the violence and pledged to conduct an internal investigation to clarify the circumstances and ensure the safety of supporters at future matches. They expressed regret over the scenes of chaos that overshadowed what had otherwise been a memorable sporting occasion for the home fans.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The arrests and police action at El Sadar shine a spotlight on ongoing concerns over fan behaviour at high-profile fixtures, even in the wake of positive results on the pitch. With both clubs responding to the fallout, Spanish football authorities are likely to monitor developments closely as the La Liga season progresses.