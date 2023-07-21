Fans Aim To Book Hospital Beds As Hotel Prices Spike Ahead Of India-Pakistan 2023 World Cup Clash In Ahmedabad

Babar Azam and Rohit Sharma will lead their respective teams in the 2023 World Cup. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

With the 2023 World Cup soon approaching, fans can hardly keep calm for the same, especially for the high-voltage India-Pakistan encounter. Since the general public face enormous prices for the hotels in Ahmedabad, attending the high-stakes clash has now become a costly affair. Hence, they have come up with a unique situation of reaching out to the hospitals near the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for accommodation.

With hotel prices spiking up to 50000 per night, hospital personnel have reported inquiries from fans for one or two nights at their facilities. According to media reports, the cost of such accommodation ranges from INR 3000-25000 per night, including food and in-depth medical examination.

Paras Shah, Director of Sannidhya Multi Speciality Hospital in Bhopal, said the below, as quoted by Sports Tiger.

"Since it’s a hospital, they are asking for a full-body check-up and an overnight stay so both of their purposes are fulfilled, saving money on lodging and getting their health check done."

The above-mentioned hospital's medical director Dr Nikhil Lala highlighted their efforts to bring in similar health packages due to the increasing demand.

"We too are getting inquiries for 24-48 hours stays in our hospital, particularly around October 15, as we also have a full-body check-up package. This is due to the upcoming World Cup India-Pakistan match that is scheduled on October 15. Like at our hospitals, the situation seems the same in other city hospitals too. So, we are thinking about coming out with other health packages."

India's impeccable record against Pakistan in 50-over World Cups:

With the match being played in India, the Men in Blue are likely to enjoy a slight upper hand. India are also unbeaten in 7 50-over World Cup encounters against Pakistan dating back to 1992. The Men in Green's only victory in World Cups came in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

However, one can take Pakistan lightly only in their uphill. Usually known as the unpredictables, they have a world-class bowling attack, spearheaded by Shaheen Shah Afridi and the number one ranked ODI batter in Babar Azam.