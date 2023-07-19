Asia Cup 2023: Complete List Of Venues For Six-Nation Tournament

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 19, 2023
Kandy Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka will host three matches in 2023 Asia Cup.
Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will stage two games in the group stage and one of Super 4.
Multan Cricket Stadium will stage only one game of Asia Cup 2023, hosting the first game.
Colombo Stadium in Sri Lanka will host the most matches in the tournament as they have been given the last 5 games.
India are the most successful team in Asia Cup history, winning 7 titles, the last of which came in 2018.
Sri Lanka are the defending champions, having sealed their 6th title last year by defeating Pakistan in the final.
Pakistan have won the Asia Cup only twice, doing so in 2000 and 2012.
MS Dhoni has captained the most times (14) in Asia Cup ODIs. The upcoming format will be in ODIs.
India-Pakistan clash is likely to be the most-watched one in Asia Cup 2023.
