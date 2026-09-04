Fact Check: Did Smriti Mandhana Deny Selfies With Fans After Her Match-Winning 124? Here's The Truth Behind Viral VIDEO

Did Smriti Mandhana Deny Selfies With Fans After Her Match-Winning 124? | X

Indian women's cricket team star opener Smriti Mandhana is being judged by fans after a video of her allegedly denying selfies to fans went viral on social media. Internet users are calling her an introvert and arrogant and claiming that she is showing attitude. However, the fact is that she did not say no to selfies but asked the fans to take it by themselves while she posed.

The viral video shows Mandhana crossing the boundary line to give autographs to fans in the stadium, reportedly after her historic 124 against Hong Kong in the Women's Asia Cup 2026 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

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As she was signing fans' caps and T-shirts, several other people started extending their mobile phones, with the cameras on, for her to take selfies herself. However, Mandhana did not touch any of the fans' phones and asked them to keep the devices with them.

Many fans on the internet are trying to portray the incident as Mandhana denying fans selfies. However, this is not true. Mandhana asked them to take the selfies themselves from within the stands with their phones while she posed for them at the boundary line.

Mandhana is known for being humble and kind towards her fans and the public. Her down-to-earth attitude, despite already being an accomplished cricketer, has attracted a huge fan base. There are also reports that she is shy and has an introverted personality.

Verdict: Misleading

The viral video does not show Mandhana refusing to take selfies with fans. While she does not take the phones being extended towards her, she gestures to the fans to take the selfies themselves while she poses for them from the boundary line.

She had also crossed the boundary to interact with supporters and sign their caps and T-shirts after her historic 124 against Hong Kong.

Therefore, claims portraying the Indian opener as arrogant or unwilling to interact with fans are misleading and based on an incorrect interpretation of the footage.