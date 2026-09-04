WATCH: Smriti Mandhana Gives Pep Talk To Hong Kong Cricketers After Record Ton, Harmanpreet Kaur Signs Autographs After Asia Cup Clash

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India’s star opener Smriti Mandhana won hearts off the field after sharing a warm moment with Hong Kong players following their Asia Cup clash. After the match, the Hong Kong cricketers were invited into India’s dressing room, where they got an opportunity to interact with the Indian stars. The visit gave the players a chance to meet and speak with some of the biggest names in women’s cricket.

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Dressing Room invite

While Smriti had a chat on the ground, the Hong Kong players were later then invited to the Indian dressing room. The likes of Bharti Fulmali, Pratika Rawal, Richa Ghosh and Deepti Sharma were all seen engrossed in conversation with their opponents as Hong Kong players tried to pick the brains of the best in the business.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur also joined the interaction with the Hong Kong players. She patiently signed autographs for them, making the dressing-room visit an even more memorable experience for the visitors.

It was the first time that the Hong Kong Women's team had faced off against India. It was a massive learning curve for the Asian nation, who will look to pick up the learnings from the contest.

India sealed a dominant 137-run win, their second highest margin for victory. It holds them in good stead ahead of the blockbuster IND vs PAK match on Saturday.