Smriti Mandhana Smashes Record-Breaking 124 Off 64 Balls As India Post 193/5 Against Hong Kong In Asia Cup | X - CricCrazyJohns

Dubai, Sep 3: Smriti Mandhana slayed a hapless Hong Kong bowling attack on way to a record-breaking hundred as India raced to 193 for five in their Women's Asia Cup match here on Thursday.

Mandhana (124 off 64) made up for a sedate start rather quickly and shared a 74-run stand with opening partner Shafali Verma (28 off 17) to set the tone for the innings.

The Hong Kong bowlers made life easier for the batters by offering too many loose balls.

🚨 THE HISTORIC MOMENT 🥹❤️



- Smriti Mandhana has most Hundreds in Women's International cricket. pic.twitter.com/P5f44L6t6R — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 3, 2026

Mandhana's record-breaking knock

Mandhana surpassed Australian legend Mag Lanning for most centuries in Women's Internationals by getting to her 18th hundred across formats in the 17th over.

Lanning has 17 hundreds to her name. It was also Mandhana's second T20 hundred and her innings comprised seven sixes and 14 boundaries.

In the following over, Mandhana plundered a couple of sixes down the ground to go past Mithali Raj (10,868 runs) in the leading run scorers' chart.

As she often does, Mandhana scored runs all around the ground and was at her regal self while hitting sixes over the bowler's head.

India dominate Hong Kong attack

Notwithstanding the limitations of the Hong Kong bowlers, Mandhana made batting look easy on a surface where batters took time to get going.

Her opening partner Shafali Verma was also slow to get off the blocks before cutting loose in the last over of powerplay that went for 22 runs.

Hong Kong tried to trap Mandhana with a wide line but the seasoned India opener was hardly bothered by that tactic.

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Middle-order batters depart

Pratika Rawal (10 off 12), playing at number three in her debut T20 series, could not accelerate and was caught at cover.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur (10 off 9) and Richa Ghosh (11 off 13) perished while attempting an aerial stroke.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)