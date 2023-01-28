FA Cup: Manchester City dumps Arsenal after narrow 1-0 win

Manchester City got the better of Premier League title rivals Arsenal, thanks to Nathan Ake's second-half goal that secured a 1-0 win at the Etihad Stadium in Friday's heavyweight FA Cup fourth round tie. What was touted as an exciting game in the pre-match build up. The student vs the master FA Cup tie was a low scoring affair with few clear cut chances.

Ake seals the deal

A second half goal from Nathan Ake broke the deadlock in the 64th minute. Arsenal have been dumped out of both domestic club competitions this season with North London side left to solely focus on their challenge for a first Premier League title in 19 years.

Mikel Arteta's side have a five point lead over City and a game in hand, with the two teams scehduled to meet in the league on Feb. 15. City will go into that game having beaten Arsenal in their last six meetings in all competitions.

In post match conference Guardiola spoke off the close affair. "Tight game, second half was better really difficult opponent."

"There is not one person in the locker room that is not very happy for him [Ake]. We are happy for the goal and how he controlled one of the most dangerous players in the Premier League now in [Bukayo] Saka. As a manager you want players like Nathan. He deserves all the good things in life."

