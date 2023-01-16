EPL: Arsenal defeated Spurs 2-0 to extend lead to eight points, in highly charged North London Derby, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 16, 2023
Arsenal extended its Premier League lead to eight points with a 2-0 win at Tottenham in the north London derby on Sunday
Lloris turned a cross from Bukayo Saka into his own net in the 14th minute to hand Arsenal the lead
Martin Odegaard doubled the advantage with a low shot from distance in the 36th as the visitors totally dominated the first half against a lackluster Spurs side
Only two good saves from Lloris and the woodwork prevented Arsenal from taking an even bigger lead, with Thomas Partey smashing a long-distance volley against the post in the 24th.
Tottenham improved after the break but Aaron Ramsdale made a total of seven of saves to keep the hosts at bay and strengthen the belief that this could be a special season for Arsenal.
It was Arsenal’s first away league win at its fiercest rival since 2014, having lost 3-0 here last year.
While there is still much work for Mikel Arteta’s side to do before ending that 19-year title drought, it certainly brings them a bit closer
Newcastle and Man United are both nine points behind while Tottenham is now 14 points back in fifth place
Things heated after the final whistle, when a young Tottenham supporter climbed onto an advertising board and appeared to aim a kick at Ramsdale as he was collecting his water